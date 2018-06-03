‘You married an idiot,’ Mchacha tells Kaliati

The battle lines in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) keeps getting wider

Regional Governor of the party for the South yesterday described legislator Patricia Kaliati as an idiot for supporting Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Speaking during a rally which President Peter Mutharika held in Mulanje, Mchacha said Angie is a good man but he married an idiot.

“I have seen Mr Kaliati here, stand up so that people should see you [Kaliati stands up]. Sometimes a person gets married to an idiot,” said Mchacha.

During the speech, Mchacha also mocked the Chilima movement in the DPP describing it as the Chilima drama group.

He said members of the group, who wants Chilima to replace Mutharika as DPP president, started well by supporting Mutharika but now they are on the wrong path.

Mchacha then assured Mutharika that many Malawians are behind him and they want the president to contest in the 2019 elections because of the development projects which his government is carrying out.

He said Mutharika is their parent and when some people are insulting him, his children get angry.

“All Malawians, especially people in rural areas, are behind you. Day and night, we will work hard to make sure that you should be president until 2024,” Mchacha said.