Internal auditors donate books to Lilongwe school

The Institute of Internal Auditors on Friday donated books worth K500,000 to Mvunguti Community Day Secondary in Lilongwe.

Speaking after the donation, President of the institute Thokozile Kuwali said they donated the books because they are aware of high levels of illiteracy in Malawi.

She said the donation is also part of activities in this month of May which is international internal auditing awareness month.

In his remarks, Headteacher of Mvunguti CDSS thanked the institute for the donation saying the books will minimise some of the challenges that the school is currently facing.

“We are very grateful for this donation. Teachers have been seen as failures due to inadequate teaching and learning material hence this will solve some of the challenges we face,” he said.

He also acknowledged government’s efforts to improve education at the school.

Among the challenges which the school is currently facing are lack of laboratory, inadequate toilets and lack of library. The school has since called for more support from other well-wishers.

Speaking at the event, one of the students at the school Vanessa Master thanked the auditors for the donation and pledged to advise her fellow students to handle the books with care.

The event was spiced up with some activities such as poems and drama aimed at displaying challenges the school is facing.