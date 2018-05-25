Mutharika says blackouts are a temporary problem

President Peter Mutharika has claimed that the blackouts Malawians experience every year are a temporary problem.

The president made the remarks when opening the 30th Malawi International Trade Fair in Blantyre on Thursday.

He noted that the power cuts are affecting companies in the country but he assured the private sector that the problem is temporary since his government is resolving the issue using long lasting solutions.

“Malawi neglected expanding power generation for fifty years. Now, we are facing consequences. We have lined up various projects in coal power, wind power, solar power, geothermal and hydro power to resolve the energy deficit once and for all. By expanding and diversifying power generation, we are doing what this country could not do in fifty years,” he said.

In his speech, Mutharika observed that the job of government is to provide an environment that is conducive for private sector growth and that people have a responsibility to take advantage of the environment government creates.

He said one of the ways his government is creating such an environment is through stabilising the economy.

Mutharika said his administration has reduced inflation to single digit and has made prices more stable and predictable. He added that government has kept the Kwacha stable and business planning more possible.

“We have reduced interest rates to make businesses access capital from banks more easily. We have taken our forex reserves to the highest levels to enable business trade internationally with ease.

“Our vision remains to make Malawi a producing and exporting nation. This vision demands an innovative industry. Our mission is to create a productive economy where citizens participate in growing the economy. This means we are set to nurture the private sector as a productive unit of the economy,” Mutharika said.

He also mentioned construction of roads, introduction of national identity cards and technical colleges as some of the developments that should excite the private sector.