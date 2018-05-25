All set for Chitetezo Mbaula league launch

All roads in the east will on Saturday lead to Mangochi Stadium where the 2018 season for the Chitetezo Mbaula Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) league is going to be launched.

The league has delayed to kick off due to various reasons which among others saw the association terminating its contract with the last two seasons’ sponsors, Masters Security Services.

SRFA vice general secretary, Kingsley Simbeye, has told Malawi24 that everything is in its place for the launch and that people should expect an exciting season.

“Everything about the launch of the new season has been finalized and I am just asking people to come to Mangochi Stadium tomorrow [Saturday]. Gates shall be opened around 10 o’clock in the morning as our sponsors have lined up a number of activities before the official opening match.

“Our sponsors shall be selling Chitetezo Mbaula (Cooking Stoves) and giving out T-shirts to people. We are ready and people should expect to see interesting season,” said Simbeye.

The official opening match of the new season will involve Mangochi Challengers and Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve.

Bullets Reserve’s gaffer, Enos Chatama, said in an interview on Friday that they are not afraid of Challengers and that their target is not getting results but exposing the youthful team which has just been promoted into premier division from division one.

“Mangochi Challengers is a big team, it has been in the league for the long time, we are just kids who have just been promoted and we are giving them much respect as we know that they are good.

“Moreover we don’t want results, our aim is to expose our kids so that we should have better Bullets in the future, we are not afraid and we don’t care whatever result will come,” Chatama said.

On his part, Challengers’ vice coach Joe Sambani promised the club’s fans that they will not be disappointed by end of match as the players are ready for the match.

“We are not afraid of Bullets, they are just coming from division one and this is premier division which is totally different.

“I’m asking our fans that they should have trust in their team that we will do well, we want to do better than we did last season. Morale is very high in our camp and players are ready for this,” Sambani said.

United Purpose who are distributors and promoters of Chitetezo Mbaula will sponsor the Southern League for the 2018 season with money amounting to Mk11 million. The one year sponsorship deal was unveiled last Tuesday at Mpira Village in Malawi’s commercial city of Blantyre.