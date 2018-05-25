Mzomera Ngwira backs Mutharika

Mzimba Hora legislator Christopher Mzomera Ngwira has endorsed President Peter Mutharika as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate amid divisions within the party on who will be its torchbearer for the 2019 tripartite elections.

The legislator made the sentiments during a ground breaking ceremony for Chakazi Bridge in Mzimba district instituted by Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango.

Ngwira hailed different developmental projects being implemented in Northern Region by DPP government saying the party is the only one that carries Malawians’ hopes.

The Mzimba Hora legislator who is also answering corruption charges dismissed claims that president Mutharika is old to rule the country and said they will rally behind the president for they have seen the developments he is doing in the country.

“Chakazi Bridge has been in a dilapidated state after it was washed away during the rainy season which greatly compromised the service delivery of safe motherhood, but after it is rebuilt my area will easily link up with their fellows at the boma,” said Mzomera Ngwira.

It is widely believed that the bridge which is expected to be constructed in two phases with funding from the Government of Malawi to the tune of K500 million will put to an end the various problems people were facing in the past seasons.