Pathway: Robin Ngalande attracts TP Mazembe interest

Democratic Republic of Congo football giants TP Mazembe are on the hunt for the signature of Malawian forward Robin Ngalande, Malawi24 has learnt.

Ngalande just fell out of favour at South African side Baroka F.C, and now TP Mazembe has their sights set on the former Bidvest Wits striker.

He bagged three goals and two assists in the 26 appearances he made with the Bakgaga in the last two seasons.

‘’Ngalande, who is linked with a move to DRC giants TP Mazembe, has parted ways with Absa Premiership side Baroka.’’wrote kickoff.com in a post about the forward inclusion in the Malawi national football team provisional squad for the Cosafa tourney to take place in South Africa from May 27 to 9 June 2018.

The tournament will certainly be a platform for him to market himself the more to the DRC giants.



He has in his career had stints with among others Atletico Madrid youth side, Maritzburg United, Ajax Capetown and Platinum Stars with his most recent local club being Tnm super league minnows Masters Security F.C.

His prowess is in dribbling and sprinting.

He has been making a cut to the Flames squad lately under the Belgian Ronny Van Geneugden era.

His charges will start their Group B campaign against Mauritius on May 28 before facing Their second Botswana two days later and Angola as their very last group stages opponent on 1 June 2018.