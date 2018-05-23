Wanderers trash Chibuku sponsorship rumours

Be Forward Wanderers have strongly quashed rumours that they have clinched a sponsorship deal with Chibuku Products Limited (CPL).

Social media has this week been awash with news that the Nomads have dumped Japan based car dealers, Be Forward, for the local beverage giant.

But Wanderers Executive Committee Chairman Gift Mkandawire has laughed off such reports, describing them as fake news.

“This is also news to us and we are shocked as to where it’s coming from. We have not made contact with Chibuku and we don’t know anybody from that side. But being league champions it’s understandable for people to cook up some fake news about us,” said Mkandawire.

He then emphasized that the club’s relationship with sponsors Be Forward Japan remains sound and intact.

“We are still enjoying a vibrant relationship with Be Forward and there is nothing to worry about. We are a transparent club, so if we ever think of approaching Chibuku for anything, we will come out clear on that,” he said.

Wanderers have enjoyed Be Forward sponsorship from 2014 to date.

Chibuku were synonymous with Malawi football back in the years when they sponsored the Chibuku Cup until 2001.

The now defunct MDC United were the last club to win it after thumping Nyasa Big Bullets, then Total Big Bullets 5-2.