Civil’s Blessing: Tembo scores on debut

Azam Tigers football club’s unbeaten streak in the TNM Super League has come to an end following a 1-0 loss to Civil Sporting Club who scored through Blessings Tembo.

The game played on Saturday at Civo Stadium in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe was Tigers’ second away match of the season, with their last five consecutive matches being played at their backyard in Mulanje.

The loss has seen Tigers dropping to third position as Civil now have come on second on the top tier’s log with three points adrift of league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets whereas Tigers have 12 points, a single point below Civil.

Civil’s team manager, Gabriel Chirwa, told the press after the match that the victory over Tigers is the beginning of great things to the office of President and cabinet sponsored side.

“I am happy for the boys and the entire family. We lost on last Monday and today we have won and collected three points this is now beginning of good things to our team,” he said.

Chirwa then praised Tembo who was recently rejected by Silver Strikers to return to the team after he terminated his contract with Be Forward Wanderers.

“Rejected stone comes with its story, though people say the rolling stone gathers no moss but I say sometimes it does, I am happy for the Blessings Tembo as he’s back where he started his football,” concluded Chirwa.

In his words, Tigers’ technical director, Robin Alufandika, blamed the referee for the result claiming Civil’s goal was supposed to be disallowed since their goalie Christopher Mikuwa was pushed as he was about to capture the ball.

“It was a good game only that somewhere the referee did not protect the goalkeeper as a result Civil got a goal, anyway it has happened we have to look forward to tomorrow’s match,” said Alufandika.

Tigers are expected to finish their week six assignments on Sunday as they travel to Kasungu stadium where they will meet with top flight’s newcomers, TN Stars football club.

In other matches, Nchalo United’s tour in the sugarcane growing district of Nkhotakota started on sour note as they lost 2-1 to Mafco.

Martin Masoatheka and Zikhole Ngulube were on target for the hosts while Dave Chadewa scored the consolation goal for the rookies who face Dwangwa United on Sunday before returning to the lower state.

And gods of Masters Security FC seem to be angry as the team has suffered a fifth league defeat after losing 2-1 to Silver Strikers at Dedza Stadium.

Newman Mwamusamale and Trevour Kalema scored each for the bankers while Bernard Chimaimba’s goal was not enough for Masters to move out of the relegation zone as they are now at the bottom of the log table with a single point from six matches.

The victory for the Bankers has moved them up to fourth position with 10 points just six points away from Bullets who have played one more match than them.