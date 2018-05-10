MCP’s Munthali says he didn’t know he was obstructing first lady

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deputy publicity secretary Maurice Munthali says he did not know that he was trying to overtake First Lady Gertrude Mutharika’s convoy.

Speaking after he was detained by police at Zalewa roadblock for obstructing the first lady on Wednesday, Munthali said he only realised after being stopped by the law enforcers that the convoy was Mutharika’s.

“After the MCP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Lilongwe I had to quickly drive to Blantyre for a patient at QECH. After Chingeni we found a seemingly very official convoy.

Behind the convoy was another vehicle which we wanted to overtake. After noticing that we were being prevented from overtaking it, we then decided to drive behind this vehicle and all other vehicles in front of us.

“Upon arrival at Zalewa, the police told us that I had to give a statement explaining my intention by wanting to overtake the convoy. It was only then that I knew the convoy was escorting the First Lady,” said Munthali.

He added that he refused to give a statement because he felt he did not need to do so since he did not have any case to answer.

Police at the roadblock detained Munthali for some time before later releasing him.