MCP free to hold convention

The High Court in Blantyre has ruled in favour of Malawi Congress (MCP) in a case in which suspended party members took an injunction against their suspension and the party’s convention.

The court has set aside the injunction which Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo, Vice President Richard Msowoya, Treasurer General Tony Kandiero, Spokesperson Jessie Kabwila and member Chatonda Kaunda were granted.

The injunction barred MCP from holding a convention until the issue of the five members’ suspension is resolved.

Last month, MCP lawyers asked the court to set aside the claimants’ summons for being irregular saying because of the irregularity the party could not file defence in response to the summons.

The claimants however wanted leave to amend the summons.

Delivering a ruling on Monday in Blantyre, Judge Jack N’riva refused to grant leave to amend the summons.

He then set aside the summons with costs for being irregular.

N’riva also ruled that Kaliwo should remain suspended and that the MCP is free to organise its convention.