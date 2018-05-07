Mutharika looking for God

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has said she will keep on going to different churches so that she should one day see God.

Mutharika was speaking on Sunday when she attended a prayer service at Kapita Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) congregation in Lilongwe.

“I have the desire to search God. I want to assure you that I will be present not only in this church but many others so that one day I see God,” said Mutharika.

She added that she learnt a lot from the pastor’s preaching and one of the lessons was church attendance and the search for God.

“I have heard from God and I have to be available to listen to God,” she said.

The sermon which was preached by Reverend Kanyenda focused on attending church saying it is very significant because it ensures that those who fall short of faith have the chance of being saved and continuously walk with Jesus.

The reverend however bemoaned the conduct of some people in valuing earthly things at the expense of their spiritual life.

“It is unfortunate that some people only know how to search for employment and not God. They do not attend Sunday service of worship, morning devotions, women, men and youth guilds’ meetings including prayer and fasting days,” said Kanyenda.

He called on the congregation to demonstrate love for Christ because Jesus responds well to the love people show him.

Kapita CCAP congregation, which is under the Nkhoma Synod, is currently holding both English and Chichewa Sunday services in a hall because the main church structure is undergoing renovations.