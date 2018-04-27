Devotion: Pray for others

Psalms 106:23 “Therefore God said that He would destroy them, had Moses, his chosen, not stood before Him in the breach, to turn away His wrath, so that He wouldn’t destroy them.”

In the scripture above, when God was angry with the Israelites, Moses stood on the gap. He took the role of the intercessor praying for the nation and he turned away the anger of Yahweh so that He did not destroy them.

You too have a similar role in your family, community, nation or the whole world in which you are living. There are billions of souls going to destruction. There are Christians persecuted everyday in different nations.

The World is going towards secularism in antincipation of the coming of Anti Christ. Wars in different nations. Poverty and other sufferings. We cant blame God. He has already done something but needs someone to intercede for God to interfere in the affairs of Men. Choose to be that Intercessor.

In Eze 22:30 God says “I sought for a man among them who would build up the wall and stand in the gap before me for the land, that I would not destroy it; but I found no one.” There are very few people that are really concerned about others. Most of the people pray for themselves and their immediate family. Very few people can fast for others.

Very few can go to the mountain to pray for others. You can choose to be among the very few ones. Let your prayer list be full of others and less of you. Remember Job, His problems were dealt with when he prayed for others not for himself.Job 42:10 “Yahweh turned the captivity of Job, when he prayed for his friends. Yahweh gave Job twice as much as he had before.”

Paul says in 1Timothy 2:1 “I exhort therefore, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercessions, and givings of thanks, be made for all people.” All people is not equal to your family only or yourself only. Learn to go beyond your current location and learn to change things in different nations.

Know that your prayer works even if it doesnt look so. Dont look for physical signs, walk by faith. Jas 5:16 “ …. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.”

Prayer

Thank you Father for the opportunity given to me that I can pray for other people. I will use this opportunity and will always stand in the gap annd intercede for others. In Jesus Name.Amen

