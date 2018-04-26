DPP under fire for today’s parade in Blantyre

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has come under fire for parading in protest against tomorrow’s demonstrations.

People have condemned the DPP saying the party is trying to stop Malawians from protesting.

Social commentator Onjezani Kenani wrote on Facebook that the DPP takes Malawians for granted.

“They think they can steal as they wish then threaten Malawians not to protest. Malawi belongs to all of us. We ended dictatorship in 1994. The national anthem asks us to be free from fear. We do not fear you. We will protest in a manner of our choosing. Go to hell,” he said.

Kenani added that the party has shown through its conduct that it is not fit to rule Malawi.

DPP member Bob Chimkango also blasted the party for the parade saying the members who organised today’s protest are making other members look like fools.

“We should have done better than be seem to provoke a situation, which much as I know was not our intention, but is the resultant perception.

“I am personally aware that we have had so many people who were of the view that they obtain an order of injunction against the demos, an idea which the State President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika was of the view that the people must be let to exercise their right without interference whatsoever, as a Party, we could follow his school of thought and do nothing provocative,” he said.

Tomorrow’s demonstrations which have been organised by Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) will be held in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu under the theme For How Long Shall Malawians Continue to Be Taken for Granted? Loss of Public Trust in the Current Administration: Time to Reclaim Our Destiny.