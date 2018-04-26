Children with disabilities should not be left behind – NGO

A non-governmental organisation has said Malawi cannot achieve quality education if children with disabilities are left behind.

Disabled Women in Africa (DIWA) Executive Director Rachel Kachaje made the remarks when various organisations gathered on the Global Action for the week of Education 2018, a two day workshop which started on Tuesday and ended on Wednesday.

Kachaje said there is a need to change mindset of parents who still think that people with disabilities have no future.

She also called for a conducive environment for students with disabilities such as disability friendly hospitals and schools.

During the workshop, several Civil Society Organisations joined hands to promote education.

The workshop which was conducted under the theme of “Holistic approach to achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) number four” was aimed at discussing issues that can enable girls and boys complete free equitable and quality education in Malawi.

SDG number four is about achieving inclusive and equitable education for all.

In her remarks, Program Officer of DVV International Perani Namwera said the workshop will among others assist various organisations to join hands in promoting effective education.

Namwera said this can be done through provision of equal opportunities to both boys and girls more especially to those who are at primary school level.

She revealed that her organisation also encourages youths to acquire relevant skills through technical and vocational education with the aim of eliminating hunger and creating job opportunities for young people.