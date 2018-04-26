Chilima hails Malawians

Vice President Saulos Chilima has hailed Malawians for showing humanity and being patriotic.

Chilima made the remarks in Lilongwe during the launch of a Resilience Study report.

In his speech, the vice president acknowledged chiefs and ordinary people for supporting each other when disasters occur saying this shows that people in the country are patriotic.

“I have seen traditional leaders, affected by the disasters, demonstrating great leadership by opting to be the last to receive relief items to ensure that their people are served first. I have seen young people risking their lives to give a helping hand as was the case when Mangochi district hospital was gutted by fire.

“When His Excellency President Arthur Peter Mutharika talks about umunthu, this is what exactly he means,” he said.

He then thanked development partners such as United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID) and International Non-Governmental Organisations for coming up with the study and supporting Malawians during natural disasters through projects.

Chilima noted that the resilience components of the project seek to improve household productive capacity, reduce negative coping strategies and increase the household asset base which are key tenets of resilience.

He added that resilience must ensure better ability to adapt to changes, anticipate what might happen next and absorb shocks when they come.

“The report we are launching today is clearly another significant milestone towards creating resilient communities.

“The early lessons and recommendations documented from field practice in the study report will surely go a long way in providing insights and shaping the direction of implementation of the National Resilience Strategy for Malawi,” he said

The vice president also said the study will improve food security and use of better methods of farming through planting drought resistance crops such as potatoes to break the cycle of hunger in Malawi.

“Making a mistake is not a mistake but rather learning from the mistake. Malawians we have been facing problems regarding climate change but this study is showing us that we can prepare for the unexpected droughts by following good methods of farming and other ways,” he said.

Speaking at the event, DIFD Country Director Chris Austin said Malawians have a long way to go as far the issue of addressing natural disasters is concerned.

Austin went on to say that his organisation is committed to working with Malawi government in dealing with natural disasters such as droughts and floods.

The study was conducted by an International Non-Governmental Organisation (INGO) Consortium involving United Purpose, Save the Children and Concern Worldwide.