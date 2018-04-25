Malawi, Scotland sign bilateral agreement

President Peter Mutharika and Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon have signed a bilateral agreement between the two nations.

The two countries will work together on health, education, human rights, governance and social enterprise in order to achieve United Nation’s Global Development Goals.

The new agreement comes 13 years after the governments of Scotland and Malawi first signed a cooperation agreement.

Sturgeon said on Monday that Scotland and Malawi have historical and enduring ties of friendship and cooperation which the two countries have committed to maintain.

“Thirteen years since our governments first formally approved a development cooperation agreement, I am pleased we have the opportunity to update it to reflect our commitment to the UN Global Goals, and to each other, in the signing of a new Global Goals Partnership Agreement,” she said.

The Scottish leader added that by working together, the two countries can take steps to improve lives of their people.

Mutharika is in Scotland for an official visit and will among other things address the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

On Monday night, Sturgeon hosted Mutharika to a dinner at the Bute House in Edinburgh.

Former Malawi Cabinet Minister Colin Cameron was among the guests at the dinner. Cameron served as Minister in Malawi at the start of Malawi independence in 1964.