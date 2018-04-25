Moyale’s poor start worries supporters

Moyale Barracks supporters have expressed worry over the team’s poor start to the 2018 Super League season.

The Kaning’ina Soldiers have lost two and drawn one of the three games they have played in the Super League so far.

One of Moyale’s supporters Christopher Mazinga said the poor form need to be resolved soon.

“Moyale is a big team and now we are worried with the way our team has started this season and if we don’t do something the team will be relegated. But there is still time, something must happen in order to start winning,” said Mazinga.

Recently, head coach for the team Charles Kamanga said the team’s performance will improve in the upcoming games.

Moyale had a weekend to forget on the road to the south last weekend after suffering back to back losses to Azam Tigers and Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday and Sunday respectively, to return home empty-handed.