LL City Council Endorses the 2018 Be More Race

Barely few weeks after Standard Bank announces the second edition of “Be More Race” scheduled for July 30, 2017 continues, Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has officially endorsed the event to be hosted in the city.

Speaking to journalists in Lilongwe, LCC Chief Executive Officer Moza Zeleza welcomed the Standard Bank Marathon saying it would bring life into and promote health for the city residents

“As Lilongwe City Council we are extremely excited that Standard Bank has decided to partner with us in conducting Be More Race for this year. The race is significant and it’s in line with one of our key responsibilities of ensuring that we promote the health of city residents,” Zeleza said.

Zeleza said by bringing the second edition of Be More Race Standard Bank has shown that it appreciates the services and relationships they have with the residents of this city.

“In short would be saying the issues goes beyond economic viability, I think it is the corporate social responsibility that they have done extremely well and it is our hope that in so doing other corporates operating in this city will emulate the same of course it will be in different areas,” he said

He said the race also create a platform for the city to interact with Lilongwe city residents on the different council projects.

The Chief Executive Officer said he will personally participate during the race and compete for 21.2 kilometer category.

The race has been split into three key legs of 5 km, 10 km and 21.2 km for both men and women and children above the age of 10 years.

The June 9 race will start from the bank’s head office in City Centre and stretch out to Area 18, Mtandire, Area 49, Area 9, Area 6, Area 47,Area 10 and head back towards the City Centre and finish at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) over a distance of 21.2 kilometres.

Standard Bank has staked K1.5 million for the first prize, K900, 000 for second prize and K550, 000 for the third prize .