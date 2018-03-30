Woman scalds girl, 4, with cooking oil

Police in Mchinji have arrested 28-year-old Selina Twaibu for scalding her late sister’s 4-year-old daughter.

The suspect is a small scale business lady who sells “zitumbuwa” at Mkanda trading centre and has five children in her custody including the victim.

Mchinji police spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino told Malawi24 that when going out for her business, the woman used to leave the children with nothing to eat thereby making them starve.

“As usual on March 27, 2018 the woman left home for Mkanda trading centre leaving the children without food. When hunger struck them, they resorted into eating soya pieces relish.

“Upon reporting back home, the suspect was angered with the development, and decided to discipline the kids. But instead of punishing all of them, she just grabbed the hands of the victim and put them into hot cooking oil,” Lubrino said.

According to Lubrino, neighbours came to the rescue of the victim and went further by reporting the matter to Mkanda police unit.

The victim was then referred to Mkanda health centre for treatment where results indicated that she sustained burn wounds.

The suspect will soon be taken to court to answer the charge of acts intended to cause grievous harm contrary to section 235 of the penal code.

Selina Twaibu hails from Theka village in the area of senior chief Mkanda in Mchinji.