Fans step in to help Fredo recover his laptop

Followers of Malawi’s award winning hip hop artist Fredokiss have joined the “bring back my PC” campaign in a bid to help him recover the gadget.

Fredokiss whose real name is Penjani Kalua, lost his laptop to thieves early this week in Nkolokosa, Blantyre.

According to the rapper, he left the gadget in a car that was parked outside his parents’ residence.

However, the Blantyre based Mcee needs more than sympathy to recover his electronic device. In his informatory social media post made on 26th March, he appealed to the public to lend a helping hand in the hunt for the personal computer.

He emphasized that his main concern is his research project which found space in the laptop. Making matters worse, he does not have backup for the research project.

“I do not mind the value but all my research is in there and unfortunately I do not have back up. I have spent sleepless nights working on this and it will take me the whole year to rework what I have done,” he wrote.

Penjani described the laptop as red in colour. In calling for more participation in the computer recovery process, he said a reward of K100, 000 will be given to the one who will find it.

His fans are using all channels at their disposal in the quest for the appliance. This includes posting persuasive messages and secret visits to electronics shops on the black market.

The Ghetto King Kong as Fredokiss is popularly known is pursuing a masters degree in public health at a South African University. He did his undergraduate studies at Chancellor College.

Some quarters have advised on the need to back up valuable information on different platforms, in case the worst happen.