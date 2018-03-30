Honeymoon over for unqualified coaches – NRFA

Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) says it will start barring coaches without a minimum of CAF C Licence from coaching Simama League teams.

The association says it wants to improve football standards and to bring football in the region to a professional level.

General Secretary for Northern Region Football Association Masiya Nyasulu said the rule will come into effect in 2020.

He added that Football Association of Malawi will conduct FAM C Coaching Licence clinics in Northern Region so that the coaches should use it as a step towards qualifying for the required CAF C licence.

“It will be a must for the coaches to have basics in terms of coaching papers, which is the only way that can shape our talents in respective clubs. The Association will be strict with the minimum of CAF C coaching license requirement for a mentor,” he said.

Masiya also noted that a lot of the coaches in the Simama League are not conversant with football laws because they have not attended any coaching course.

“Two years from now those with FAM C licence will graduate to CAF C to meet the minimum requirement at that time,” said Nyasulu.

He then urged all interested coaches in the region to go for FAM C coaching clinic slated for April 2, 2018 at Mzimba Secondary School.

“We are appealing to all coaches coaching in lower and premier leagues to participate in the forthcoming clinic because now we don’t want mediocrity in the region,” he said.