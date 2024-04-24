Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima of Zomba Diocese has encouraged youths to work hard in education in order to effectively serve in different vocations.

Bishop Chaima spoke at St. Anthony (Thondwe) parish in the Diocese at this year’s Vocations Sunday celebrations.

He said that vocations cannot happen without education, even in a family, couples need to be educated to a certain level so that they can competently manage the affairs of their families.

The Local Ordinary also urged the youths to read the Bible, attend retreats, and receive Sacraments to deepen their spiritual life. He further encouraged them to tap their inspiration from the Good Shepherd who loves, listens, and practices true servant leadership.

On environmental conservation, he encouraged the youths to lead in ensuring that they plant more trees to save this country from the negative effects of climate change.

Bishop Chaima also advised the youths not to allow politicians to use them to incite violence, to vote in large numbers in next year’s elections, and to contest in the elections if they are eligible.

At the function, people from different vocations and professions came and gave brief motivational talks to the youths. The youths also dressed in different attires resembling different vocational and professional fields.

“Education is the key to success so am encouraging you to work hard in your education to serve in different versions.” Bishop Alfred Chaima added.

The theme for this year’s Vocations Sunday is “Youths called to sow seeds of hope and build peace, go and invite everyone to the banquet”.