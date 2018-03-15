TNM donates K6m to Irish Society for Malawi youth initiative

Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM has donated K6 million towards fund raising on St Patrick’s Day commemorated by the Irish Society.

The Irish Society in Malawi will commemorate St Patrick’s Day on March 17, 2018 in Lilongwe with a fund-raising party at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Office of Career Guidance (OCG), a Malawian NGO that supports young people through career guidance, counselling, role modelling and Chigoli Academy, a football development academy, providing pathways of opportunity for poor Malawian children.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the cheque in Lilongwe said TNM Managing Executive (customer services) Phyllis Manguluti said TNM is proud to partner the Irish Society as they celebrate St Patrick’s Day with a noble cause in support of the youth of Malawi.

“As a Malawian company, TNM is an enabler of Malawian youth initiatives that help groom them into useful citizens. We are grateful to the Irish Society for considering the plight of Malawian youth .Through this contribution TNM is making our young people who are future leaders to seek career advice from OCG and by doing this we are creating possibilities for Malawian youth,” said Manguluti

Malawi Irish Society Marketing Director Lucy Hayes thanked TNM for the support towards the St Patrick’s Day Celebration since 2016.

“We are very delighted that TNM is able to support the Malawi Irish Society again this year. TNM sponsorship will help young people in Malawi have a better future and we are also delighted that TNM share our love of the color green,” said Hayes.

St Patrick’s Day honours the cardinal patron saint of Ireland, who died on March 17. Saint Patrick was 5th Century Catholic missionary and his name is carried across by Catholic institutions around the world including Malawi. The Irish celebrate the day with a feast and dress carnival featuring flamboyant green colours.