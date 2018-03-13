Goodall Gondwe dares CSOs: prove me wrong then I will resign

Malawi minister of finance Goodall Gondwe has challenged the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) calling for his resignation to prove him wrong in the controversial K4 billion allocated to legislators.

Gondwe disclosed that calls for his resignation follow “misinformation” of the facts about the money that is to be distributed to all Members of Parliament (MPs).

The minister has since invited the CSOs to a meeting on Wednesday to disclose what he said are “accurate facts” on the K4 billion to the lawmakers for constituency development.

“If they prove to me that I did something wrong yes I will resign but so far nobody has told me what wrong I have done so why should I resign,” said Gongwe.

He added that during the meeting the CSOs are to be given a chance to ask questions relating to the matter that attracted public attention as the money was described to be “mysterious”.

One of the CSOs, Youth and Society, has confirmed to have received the invitation to the meeting with the minister.

Youth and Society Executive Director Charles Kajoloweka said the CSOs still maintain their stand that the minister must resign.

Government initially allocated the K4 billion to 86 MPs, many of whom blocked the electoral reforms bills last year.

But after pressure from opposition MPs in Parliament, government agreed to distribute the money among all 193 MPs.