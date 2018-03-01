Messi should be banned until FIFA proves he’s human – Iran coach

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz believes Barcelona and Argentinean legend Lionel Messi is too good for a human being and has asked FIFA to investigate superstar striker if he is indeed human.

Queiroz is so stunned by the Barca talisman’s goal poacher that he is convinced Messi could actually be an extraterrestrial being from other planets.

“I’ve always said that Messi is an extraordinary player. He’s out of this world. If he were human, he wouldn’t have had that magical moment in that match” said Queiroz while refering to Argentina’s last gasp defeat of Iran in 2014.

During the game, Messi scored an injury-time winner to savage a goalless draw.

“I don’t usually like losing, but I didn’t come away from that defeat with a negative feeling. It’s when something magical like that happens that you know that football is alive and kicking, and that’s why it’s one of the best sports in the world to watch.

“And it’s even more of a special moment when it comes from a player who shouldn’t be allowed to play by FIFA until it’s proven that he’s actually human!” said the former Manchester United assistant and Real Madrid and Portugal coach.

The Argentina star, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has been in sensational form this season as Barcelona hunts for a second treble in four seasons. He is considered one the greatest players in the history of the game.

As for Queiroz, he faces another daunting prospect at the finals this year as Iran will come face-to-face with Cristiano Ronoldo having been drawn in the same group as 2010 winners Spain and European champions Portugal.