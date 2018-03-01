Bad news for Mutharika: JB to contest in 2019

The secret dealings between the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the opposition People’s Party (PP) will not last long and will not carry on to the 2019 polls.

Former President Joyce Banda has announced that he’s coming and will contest in the 2019 polls.

Media reports have quoted Banda’s Spokesperson Andekuche Chanthunya saying that Banda has not given up on becoming President again.

Banda who left the country immediately after being defeated in the 2014 polls has always indicated interest to come back to Malawi. However, she has failed to show herself up each time she promises people to return.

In her absence, Banda’s PP has almost died a natural death with most of her Parliamentarians entering into a working relationship with the ruling PP.