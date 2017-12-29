Standard Bank ignites festive season shopping with Visa cards

Standard Bank has raised the festive season tempo by giving out shopping vouchers worth a total of about K1 million to lucky customers using the bank’s Visa cards in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

Three lucky Visa card shoppers at Chipiku Plus stores in the three cities each won free shopping vouchers worth K300,000 in the first of a series of “trolley-dash” opportunities for customers during Christmas and New Year.

A Lilongwe based Standard Bank customer Martin Banda managed to fill up his trolley with various items amounting to MK283,000.

The bank also rewarded another customer who was picked randomly for purchasing goods using Standard Bank Visa card and she managed to walk away with items worth K89,000.

“I’m very grateful to Standard Bank for this Christmas and New year gift. I would encourage other customers to start shopping using Visa cards as it is secure,” said Banda

Standard Bank Head of Personal and Business Banking Dr Margaret Kubwalo-Chaika said the promotion; dubbed “Transact & Win” aims to give the bank’s customers an opportunity to maximize usage of their VISA debit cards during the festive season.

“This promotion is a continuation of our bank’s effort to deliver convenience, unparalleled security and comfort to our customers and those of other banks holding VISA cards. No need to move around with bulk cash this Christmas,” said Kubwalo.

The bank has so far dished out prizes to lucky customers who are using Visa Cards for online payments (E-Commerce) and payments at Point of Sale machines locally and abroad.

To qualify for the trolley dashes customers have to make purchases using their cards in participating retail outlets that include Chipiku, GAME, PEP, Shoprite and SANA.

Launched in November 2017 the promotion runs up to February, 2018.