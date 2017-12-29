Heavy rain damages Lakeshore road

Heavy rain has washed away a culvert along the Lakeshore road that connects Nkhotakota and Salima, making the road impassable.
Central Region police spokesperson Nolliettie Chihana has confirmed that the culvert has been washed away today on the M5 road.
“Nkhotakota-Salima road is impassable since the culvert has been washed away due to heavy rains between Chibothera and Benga,” she told Malawi24.
The Roads Authority (RA) said the road has been damaged at Lisozi Bridge which is 50 kilometres from Kaphamtenga.
The RA said motorists should be using the Kasungu-Nkhotakota Road that passes through Nkhotakota Game Reserve.
Malawi24 visited the place and community members said no fatal accident has occurred so far due to the damage.
Nkhotakota has been receiving heavy rains for three consecutive days now. Recently, houses and other properties were destroyed in some villages in the district.
Page Ya Cadet Ikuti Kabwira Ndiye Waba Curvart
Poor imfrastructure busy with corruption damt see u in 2028
mseu umeneu umavuta chaka nd chaka. samakonza za serious nthaw ya mvula ino.
Anthu alemerenso pamenepo….
Kodi miseu yathu imakonzedwa motani, chaka chilichonse zimachitika
escom mwai wanutu uwu, yambani kukumba ngalande zoti madzi adusemo mpaka komwe zanu zimazungulila zija zokonza magetsi zimafuna madzi zija, mwina tipume anthufe….
Malawi never change nthawi zose tidzakhala tikulila msewu wakamuzu mpaka pano ndiomwewo bas
Sinidapiteko nidashoma chuwo ,atitanthauzilakoni mwazathu mudashoma ya Livingston
Mesa umachita makani ngati mbomi
Chabwino tavela eeeew ati libishi wati
Andetu
Zoonadi chansala chidaona nkhondodi muu
Anafi Pindani Juma ngati unaitako ku sukulu akuti bwanji apa a Malawi 24
Shaaaa ndalamaso zilowe apa mayo mayo mayo mayooooo
Misewo yakalekale osapanga longosola
Kkkkkkk…almost each and every rain season that road gets damaged. Kkkkkkk…and somebody is in the office…what a joke….kkkkk…
Eeeeeeeeeeee muuzeni mwini malawi basi aisove
Dida Max Ibbu Square makani ngati munthu oyambidwa mimba wava apa
Muyisova
Ayitani braz?
Ayisova amenewo bra kkkkj
Kkkkkkk chipongwe
Kkkkk basi ndaleka
Kkkkkkk okay broo
Mayoo mayo!!!! ndizera kuti popita ku holiday.
Dzerani kwathu,mseu ulibwino adapanga olimba,hahahahah
Njira/nsewu wina ulipo wagravel ndipo wamphamvu kwambiri.
Tandiuzan bwno, kuchoka ku Dwangwa ndiyende bwanji kut ndikafike ku Salima
Eshiiii
shee!!!!!!!
Too pathetic,