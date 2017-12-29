Three Christmas accidents in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre say they registered three accidents in the city on Christmas Day.

According to the law enforcers, a total of three road accidents were recorded the period between midnight 24 December and midnight 25 December which is a decrease from 5 road accidents recorded over the same period in 2016.

According to Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station Sub-Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi, among the reported cases this year two were minor road accidents.

Two people sustained minor injuries in the accidents compared to 7 people who sustained minor injuries same period in 2016.

Nkhwazi also said that a total of 112 traffic offences have been recorded at Blantyre Police this year as compared to 167 in 2016.

The decrease in number of accidents and traffic offences registered this year is attributed to intensified traffic checks and increased visibility of traffic police officers on the roads.

“Motorists should also be commended for their role in observing and adhering to road safety regulations when plying on the roads during Christmas this year,” Nkhwazi said.

Similarly in the area of crime management, the station did not record any serious crimes as from midnight 24 December to midnight of 25 December 2017.

This was the same in 2016 where no serious crimes were recorded.

According to Nkhwazi, these positive results follow improved safety and security measures put in place to ensure crime and accident free festive season where there was enhanced visibility of police officers in all areas around Blantyre, day and night patrols among other measures.