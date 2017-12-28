Devotion: The Wonderful You

Psalms 139:14-18 WEB “I will give thanks to you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Your works are wonderful. My soul knows that very well. My frame wasn’t hidden from you, when I was made in secret, woven together in the depths of the earth.

Your eyes saw my body. In your book they were all written, the days that were ordained for me, when as yet there were none of them.How precious to me are your thoughts, God! How vast is their sum! If I would count them, they are more in number than the sand. When I wake up, I am still with you.”

Each person is unique and they best perform when they remain themselves than when they copy somebody. Each was fearfully and wonderfully made and God never created two people who are the same. This is the reason the devil will not win.

He always thinks what has worked on someone will also work on another person forgetting that they are different. The fact that the devil successfully tempted your twin brother doesnt mean he will be successful on you becuase you are unique.This is why you should never copy or desire to be someone.

What is important is that each one should look from within and acknowledge the good things in them. Work on the good things and get the best of them. There are good things in you, unique to you and not to anyone else in the world.

These are written in the book as oer our opening verses. Philem 1:6 “That the communication of thy faith may become effectual by the acknowledging of every good thing which is in you in Christ Jesus.”

Spend much time in the Word where you will discover yourself and your unique features that can make you a star in life. God has given you all things for the life and godliness.

2 Peter 1:3 KJV* “According as his divine power hath given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness, through the knowledge of him that hath called us to glory and virtue.”

All things you ever need for doing well in life and also in the things of God are already in you.

The Word(The book which is the Bible) is the manual book that exposes the unique features in you and how you can use them. When you focus on any manual book you discover a lot about an item and all its features and how they can be used. Focus on the Word to discover yourself.

Dont focus much on admiring others because the more you admire them the more you ignore yourself. You may start blaming God for giving them much more than you when actually it may be the opposite only that they discovered their unique features and are using them for life.

Remember each one was given everything for life and godliness.

You are more than what a magazine says, more than what zodiac stars say, more than what a TV personality says. You are unique and have more potential than what they think and say. Never listen to them.

Confession

I am unique. I have all things to do with life and godliness. I look from within and I discover myself through the Word. The Word is my mirror.

In it I behold myself and am moving from glory to glory. I know who I am. In Jesus Name.Amen

