Sammy Alfandika appointed Chief Elections Officer

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has appointed Sammy Njirammadzi Alfandika as its new Chief Elections Officer.

According to a press statement signed by MEC chairperson Justice Dr Jane Ansah, the appointment is effective January 2, 2018.

The commission says the appointment of Alfandika follows rigorous interviews held on December 21 and 22, 2017.

“The Malawi Electoral Commission is informing all electoral stakeholders and the general public that in accordance with Section 12 of the Electoral Commission Act, it has appointed Mr Sammy Njirammadzi Alfandika as Chief Elections Officer effective January 2, 2018.

“The Commission congratulates Mr Alfandika on his appointment and wishes him well in the implementation of the MEC’s mandate of delivering free, fair, transparent, inclusive, cost-effective and credible elections as a beacon of our democracy,” reads part of the statement.

Alfandika is expected to be managing all electoral processes and the commission says it has no doubt that he has the right skills and experience to deliver in this role.

Alfandika who holds BSoc and MA (Economics) degrees from the University of Malawi, Chancellor College has previously occupied senior management positions in government, the Malawi Electoral Commission and international organisations.