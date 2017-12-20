Football icon Peter Mponda aims to topple Ngumuya in 2019

Proprietor and manager of the relegated TNM super league team Premier Bet Wizards Peter ‘Mjojo’ Mponda has expressed his passion for Malawi politics and aims to contest in the forthcoming elections.

Mponda told a local radio that after making consultations with other people he decided to join politics with the aim of helping Malawian youth.

The former Flames last man disclosed he will be contesting under Blantyre City South constituency which is currently occupied by musician Allan Ngumuya. However, he did not disclose on which party ticket he will be contesting.

“It is true that I have political plans, so far I have made thorough consultations. I am thinking much for the youth whose future has been looking dim,” said Mponda.

The second assistant coach for the national team, Flames, further said his team Wizards will still be on although they have been relegated to the lower league. He said he still has passion for football although he would like to diversify to politics.

“Yes much of my time will be for political things but football is in my blood and I will still continue, the team will still be there. I believe after this coming season, we will be able to return into the Super League,” he added.