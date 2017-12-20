Chinese,Malawians in over ivory worthy millions

As government is trying all possible ways to make ivory away from smugglers , two Malawians and two chinese nationals are in police custody in Lilongwe over the protected species worthy Millions.

Malawi24 caught up with Lilongwe Police Spokesperson Kingsley Dandauala who has confirmed the arrest of the four

Dandaula has identified the Chinese nationals as Li Hao Yuan 28, Zyang Huang 42 and Malawians as Paul Mangwe 32 and Tsogolani Samson 27.

According to Dandaula the law violators were nabbed after police tipped by well wishers .

“A well wisher alerted officials from National Police Headquarters about Paul Mangwe and Tsogolani Samson’s plans to sell the protected items to their two Chinese buyers ,” He said.

According to Dandaula, the arrest of the four was done through smooth collaboration between officials from Department of National Parks and Wildlife and Lilongwe police .

“Wildlife Crime Investigation Unit made a follow up on the matter and found the suspects with stolen ivory at their location in area 3,Lilongwe. ”

“The officers managed to arrest the suspects and re over ten pieces of ivory weighing about 21.54 Kilograms valuing MK31,878,200,” Dandauala told Malawi24.

The suspects will appear in court to answer charges of being found with protected species contrary to section 81(1) and 90 of the Malawi National Parks and Wildlife Act (NPWA).

Police are still investigating the matter .

Yuan and Huang are from China while Paul Mangwe comes from Ngolowindo village, Traditional Authority Ngolowindo in Salima district while Tsogolani Samson comes from Gumulira village, Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe.