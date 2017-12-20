Fans mad at musician Ritaa for ‘indecent’ dressing

Urban musician Ritaa has caught the ire of some Malawians on social media for what they term is her ‘indecent’ dressing.

In a Facebook post that was promoting her song, Winner, a section of Malawians faulted the femcee for the photo being used to promote the song. Most found it to be inappropriate.

“Will I download for blue movie or music?” asked Patrick Lobe.

“This celebrity thing. Cover yourself up next time,” said Sothie Nhlane.

Another commentator had advice for the page promoting Ritaa’s music: “If I was the admin for the page, I would have cancelled this post (seeing the negative reactions),” wrote F Ntonga’s son.

The bandwagon of angry critics was also joined by some females.

“What is the relationship between music and the nudity here? Think twice before posting,” said Makhula Faith.

“Why are you getting naked, madam?” asked Pettie Kaiyatsa before proceeding: “are you not ashamed of yourself? Even kids will be saying that they saw you naked. Other female musicians dress appropriately and they sell their music. If you are human, never do this again. Get to know Jesus and his disciples.”

Another person tried to advise ladies on maintaining focus.

“That’s what happens ladies when you expose too much: the attention shifts. The post reads ‘How many likes for Ritaa’s music?’ But as you can see the comments are not discussing about her music,” wrote Vic Chimlaza.

However, a few people came to the defense of the musician.

“Why do people take everything serious? She’s a musician, let a girl breathe and live her life. It’s funny how you are all commenting negatively and yet you let your girlfriends/wives wear bikinis and post on Facebook,” wrote Zemira Nyirongo.

“I don’t see any problem, because she is a Malawian then you want to make it a story?” Flomeo Kamradz asked.