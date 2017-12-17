Lucius Banda’s album ready

Veteran musician Lucius Banda has announced that his 19th album is now ready having worked on it for close to three years.

The singer made the revelation yesterday having announced in January that he was recording the collection. However, the album has dropped late as he promised to release it in April.

The album which is titled Crimes will soon be widely distributed across local markets.

Banda made the announcement on Facebook yesterday. He also introduced Crimes, the previous night in South Africa.

“Finally the waiting is over!!!! I will introduce my 19th album tonight at the reggae unite concert in Rustenburg,” said Banda prior to introducing it in South Africa.

The Zembani Band king has however not disclosed the nature of the content enshrined in the collection. His fans are left with nothing but unanswered questions as to what their Soldier has for them.

Being a musician known for speaking against injustice, his fans speculate that the collection enshrines songs in that realm.

On a positive note, availability of the album on the market means all questions relating to its content will soon be answered.

The album will also be sold in South Africa at a price of R150. Soldier is currently in the rainbow nation on a music assignment. He has a couple of music performances to fulfil before returning home.

Banda who also happens to be a Member of Parliament for Balaka North, is highly respected in Malawi for his consistency in the music industry. His level of popularity keeps increasing despite that he started music in the early 90s.