Man rapes 3-year-old girl

Police in Chikwawa are keeping in custody 22-year-old Mingalasi Katandika for raping a 3-year-old girl.
Chikwawa police publicist, Foster Benjamin said Katandika forced himself on the child on the evening of 7 December at Timbenawo Village in Traditional Authority Chapananga in the district.
The publicist said according to the girl’s mother, the victim was playing with her friends and she was immediately seized by the suspect and dragged into his house where he raped her and later gave her a K20 note so as to seal her mouth.
The child’s mother, however, became suspicious after discovering some liquid stuff on the child’s dress.
The victim revealed to her mother that she had been raped.
Medical examination on the child disclosed that she had been defiled. Later police arrested the suspect and charged him with defilement.
On Thursday, he was taken to court where he denied the charge but the case is still ongoing.
Katandika comes from Timbenawo Village in T/A Chapananga’s area in the Lower Shire district of Chikwawa.
i dont think he raped,,,maybe was trying to rape how can an old man pipe go in a 3 yr??? sizingatheke
Chitsiru chimangidwe zaka zambiri
ndiyo yake,yaponda yamwa,sutafuna mopanda kanthu chakonda mzako mlekere
WHAT’S THAT? IS THAT UFITI,CHAMBA KAPENA?
Ntchito za thupi lake zimuchitire umboni!
plz police no bail.
kkkkkkoma yaaaa adali ndiludzudi kkkkkkk.mpaka kumwa madzi anchere!!!!
nde mwa mwana wa zaka mkumavamo chani??..
Castrate him fast
If you put him behind bars make sure you throw the keys away.
we are living in the last days, inequity is abounding, love is growing cold. heartless people ruining the future of innocent children, Lord have MERCY!
lero iye ndioyipa poti zake zaululika. We should all pray for forgiveness. We equally sin. Apa sizomaxiyeretsa ngati inu simunachimwepo.
A pac poyenera kuchita mademo ndiye pameneyu kuti boma lipange malamulo oti yesa ogwilira ana below 10 apasidwe zaka 25 akuserver mahulewa sakuwawona mexieeww
When people are controlled by superstition they can not differentiate between moral and immoral behaviours.
Chilipo amafuna ask him bwinobwino no way 23 into 3 eish ndipo ndende yake kung’ona basi nyamata opangisa manyazi
Bodza
bola kubunjula
I will kill him outright!!!!!! He deserve death sentence!!!!!!!!!
Alibe nselu mpakana mwana eeeeeeeee undele pela
Aaaaaa ndiye zopusa zimene mpaka mwana wa 3yrs? Vutonso ndi ma judge coz akumawapatsa chilango chochepa ndichifukwa milandu imeneyi ikukulila kulila
Mwana wa zaka 3 akuoneka wamkulu
Must go behind bars for discipline.
Apatsidwe chilango chokhwima tambalayu
y r these rape cases increasing… Ufiti umenewo… mpaka a 3year old child???
koma ndi chifukwa chiyani ife azibambo tikupanga khalidwa ngati zinyama zakuthengo. Tiziganiza mwanayo ali wathu tingamve bwanji?
Ichi ndiye chamba cheni cheni!
Ufiti
infact that man is an animal
Kkkkkk koma nyele dzinaz koma life ada kuwumveselera u #Swaz kumeneko
mahule ali mbweeee
Mkwidzingeni
Nde amapanga bwanjino abale chonde mwana wa dzaka zitatu….kom anthu ena kupanda ulesi
he is wicked,cruel no heart of a human.prison material
ma hule bwanj,
Mchewa Wachabechabe. Kukhwima Eti!
Galu ameneyo mmangeni
give him to the mob I think they will do better job than keeping him there
are u seriour bro
yes bro we don’t want shit in this country
hahahahahahaha oky dont take the law in you hands coz it wil turn on you
No trial, he should be behind bars.mxieewwww.
What a shame ma hule bwanji kukakoka ngati anakanika kuzigwila mpaka mwana wa 3 years old
Asing’anga akanati azipeleka mahule ngt chizimba bwezi zili zophwekatu
KKKKKKK kwambr
Kodi ndi zizimba Maulana Yusufu?
ukuona ngt munthu ogwila munthu ungafune kufumbatila mwana wa zaka 3 for nothing???