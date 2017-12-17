Man rapes 3-year-old girl

Police in Chikwawa are keeping in custody 22-year-old Mingalasi Katandika for raping a 3-year-old girl.

Chikwawa police publicist, Foster Benjamin said Katandika forced himself on the child on the evening of 7 December at Timbenawo Village in Traditional Authority Chapananga in the district.

The publicist said according to the girl’s mother, the victim was playing with her friends and she was immediately seized by the suspect and dragged into his house where he raped her and later gave her a K20 note so as to seal her mouth.

The child’s mother, however, became suspicious after discovering some liquid stuff on the child’s dress.

The victim revealed to her mother that she had been raped.

Medical examination on the child disclosed that she had been defiled. Later police arrested the suspect and charged him with defilement.

On Thursday, he was taken to court where he denied the charge but the case is still ongoing.

Katandika comes from Timbenawo Village in T/A Chapananga’s area in the Lower Shire district of Chikwawa.