Junior Flames hold Zambia

The Junior Flames played to a goalless draw against the young Chipolopo in the ongoing Cosafa Youth Championship which is being hosted by Zambia to move a step closer to the semifinals of the competition.

Coming straight from their 3-2 victory over Swaziland on Wednesday, the Malawi national football team under 20 were more defensive than their opponents but had some clear cut chances from which Zambia’s shot-stopper was able to make some saves.

Chimwemwe Idana, who was on the bench on Wednesday, was a marvel to watch as he demonstrated how good he was in the middle of the park, with Levison Maganizo and Mike Mkwate leading the attack for the visiting side.

Charles Thom was called into action just after the half hour mark when the visitors’ defence was caught napping in the line of duty.

In the second half, it was Zambia who dominated possession but lacked the finishing composure in front of goals as Malawi defended jealously to frustrate the home fans.

Zambia had a goal disallowed for offside with less than 15 minutes to play on the clock.

Peter Banda was later set through by Mkwate but the Griffin Young forward blasted his effort wide off Zambia’s goal mouth.

At the other end, the Young Chipolopo exchanged passes in Malawi’s half to unlock the visitors’ defence but Thom came out quickly to produce a stunning save which left many Zambians in total disbelief and after 90 minutes of play, goalless it ended.

The result leaves Zambia with just a point from their two matches, and they must now hope to secure the best runner-up spot in the three pools to have any chance of reaching the semifinals.

As for Malawi, a win over Uganda on Monday will see them securing a semifinal spot.

Earlier in the day, Uganda and Swaziland played to a 2-all draw in an entertaining encounter.