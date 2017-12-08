Kamuzu Academy students in a terrible accident

An Axa bus was today involved in a terrible accident at Zalewa in Blantyre today.
An Axa bus was today involved in a terrible accident at Zalewa in Blantyre today.
It is reported the bus had Kamuzu Academy students on board.
Thus far, unconfirmed reports say one person has died.
We have more to come.
Zalewa isn’t in Blantyre,it has never been and I believe it will never be.zalewa is in Neno district
SAD
Enanu kaya mukana koma dziwani kuti atsogoleri tili naowa akulora ziri zonse kudza dziko mwanu kamba ka dyera la ndalama,mukulowa anthu adzithandiza osadziwa kuti phindu lawo mlotani,ndiangati amene akupanga izo amene ali ndi mbiri yabwino munzochita zawo? Chachiwiri ma Pastor anthu amene tili nao si ake aMulungu,akupanga zinthu mumdzina la Mulungu koma siali ake a Mulungu,mwina nkumadabwa chuma chawo chonse ali nacho kuti amapatsidwa kuti kapena chopereka cha Sunday chingafike ku ma 10million dollars????? Mupaonetu apo iwo akudya ndalama zochita zizichitika M’malawimo, Evison Matafali,anati,ufulu si nsimatu,chenjera posaka iwe malawi,nyama yako ikhoza kukhala nyambo. Malawiiiii,Malawiii iiiiiiiihh
Gloria Munthali…..I’ll miss you may your soul rest in peace …..
Jx to comment on the like button. Sikutizawasangslatsa but they would like to follow the developments through ur posts the news it’s incomplete. Malawians please let’s learn to be humble.
“An AXA bus was TODAY involved in a terrible accident at Zalewa in Blantyre TODAY”
A traffik salimbana ndi ma bus koma ma minbus basi.shame!!.
Thats sad may God be with the families of the student in this diffigult tome
am seeing some are pressing the like button nd am wondering
Dpp Tikhululukiren Mwamwako Magazi Aanthu Akwana,izitu Zodabwisa
Try to buy new buses and construct good road’s those buses too old pa msewu #dpp be serious with people.
gud roads doesnt mean anythng lets put GOD of all mighty to be de first than anythng then we wil never suffer
Kuganiza kopusa uchitsiru these buses r new mumakhalakuti osamayankhula zinthu zene simukudziwa kulibwino mukhalechete kupusa
That’s bad
very bad
Too bad
Ma bus amenewa anatha
I thk ndi ma guys amapopa magazi aja angosintha system ….so sad everydae Helps us God…
AMBUYE NGAT ZILI MPHULUPULU ZATHU TIKHULULUKIREN!!!
Xorry very bad!!!!..get well soon cctrs ….
GET WELL SOON!
ah..just an accident,you dont know how many lost their lives,how many injured and what caused an accident? dont be fast in publishing please
Information has to be posted for people to get updated! U can’t get all the info from one source, as it is happening updates will fly in. This is not wrong it’s called breaking news
u whare expecting to hear how many died??
Atleast we know about an accident we hav been updated
Guess ur really lucifer’s son…..heal in the name of the almighty God
kakaka
Satana uyu
Shaaaaa
I pray in the name of Jesus the son of living God ! the evil spirits must stop now to our country
Amen
Kodi ma Admin mulipo angati kumango poster mkhani imodzi since morning koma ma results njeee tili now why my Malawian madias akanakhala a BBC news bwezi atatiuza kale anthu ovulara + omwalira zachamba izi damn
All the children have survived the hostess Munthali died
Alemekezeke Yehova
that’s good to hear that Thanks Heaven & all who living There
R.I.P to all who dies
Koma too much mayn.. everyday eish
hw many died? very bad
The hostess Gloria Munthali
Ndipo sindikuziwa abale mulongo wanga junior lunjikani chirwa
Wamwalira mmodzi
Shaa! Komansotu ma bus awa ndosalimba eti? Kuphwanyika choncho ngati chitini aaah!!!
5 hours ago.
Koma abale malawi ai sizikuchita bwino tidzingomva ngozi dily.
How many died??
Kwamwarila Anthu Angati?
Mmodzi at the mean time,Gloria Munthali the hostess the children have survived
Sizinakhale bwino kwa oonse ovulala tingoti pepani kwambili kukufunilani kuchila kwa mnsanga. koma ikanangokhala minibus eeee eeeee, mmmhu kaya zikanatha bwanji khaya pano ilipokopoko.
sad,koma ma guys a malawi24 mumalemba zingini mochedwa
amadikira ena apange post iwo kuzitenga kukupatsani
Mmmm whyyyyyy this mmm eish word is coming to an end sure
so sad