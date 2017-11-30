Staff at Nkula power plant down tools

Mota Engil employees who are doing rehabilitation works at Nkula A Hydropower Plant have gone on strike demanding salary increment from their bosses.

According to reports, a meeting between representatives of the workers, Mota Engil management and labour officers took place to end the matter but to no avail.

One worker who asked for anonymity said the employees will not back down until their demands are met claiming they have been complaining for a long time.

However, the Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) has said that the strike will not in any way have an impact on power generation in the country.

EGENCO public relations officer Moses Gwaza told Malawi24 that people should not worry since the strike will not worsen the electricity situation in the country.

“The strike has not affected power generation in the country in any way. As you are aware Nkula A was taken out of the grid to pave way for the rehabilitation, modernisation and upgrading under the MCC compact.

“So the strike is for the guys working on this, so no effect on power generation and there will be no impact on the current electricity situation,” said Gwaza.