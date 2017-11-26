Southern Region risk losing two teams to relegation

…Central Region to have 8 teams…

With Blantyre United unofficially relegated from the TNM Super League, the whip now awaits on Premier Bet Wizards who are currently sitting on a ticking bomb which is ready to explode anytime from now.

The situation means Southern Region will have five representatives in the top flight football next season, with the Central Region having eight teams and three from the Northern Region.

The development will see teams from the South travelling to the Central Region more frequently than their counterparts who might not lose a team to the premier division.

Wizards FC have a mountain to climb if they are to survive the chop following Red Lions and Dwangwa United’ victories over the weekend to stay away from the danger zone with less than five games to play before wrapping up the season.

Peter Mponda’s men have a maximum of 32 points and are competing heavily with the 13th placed Masters Security who have maximum points of 42 and they are just looking for two victories from their remaining five games to officially seal their place in the Super League next season.

Chitipa United were the first team to lose their place in the Super League before being joined by

Blantyre United who got relegated to the premier division following a 3-1 defeat to Civil Sporting Club on Saturday.

Central Region will be presented by Silver Strikers, Civil Sporting Club, MAFCO FC, Blue Eagles, Dwangwa United, Masters Security, Kamuzu Barracks and the other team which will be promoted from Chipiku Central Region Football League while Nyasa Big Bullets, Be Forward Wanderers, Azam Tigers, Red Lions and the team which will be promoted from the Southern Region Football League.

The Northern Region will be represented by Moyale Barracks, Mzuni FC and the other team which will be promoted from Simama Football League.