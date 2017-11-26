Red Lions, Dwangwa United out of danger

…Wizards’ days in the top flight numbered…

Ten man Red Lions FC produced one of the greatest comebacks to record a fantastic 3-1 victory over stubborn Masters Security to cement their place in the TNM Super League for next season.

The victory comes just a day after collecting three points over Blue Eagles to move up to 10th in the standings and keep their hopes of finishing in the top eight alive.

The hosts took an early lead through Sam Gunda but the visitors produced a stunning performance to score three goals through Kumbukani Mwambene, Innocent Bokosi and Moses Nankumba, with two of the goals coming in the dying minutes of the match before a red card was flashed on Bokosi.

The result means the Zomba based Soldiers have 33 points from 27 games while Masters Security have dropped further to 13th position with 28 points from 25 games.

At Chitowe Stadium, Jack Chiona was amongst the scorers as Dwangwa United got the better of MAFCO FC with a 2-0 victory to seal their place in the top flight for next season.

The result takes them to 12th position with 31 points from 26 games while MAFCO FC are still 4th with 43 points from 27 games.

The weekend results means Premier Bet Wizards, who are 14th in the standings with 23 points, will need a miracle for them to survive the chop.

Their only realistic chance is to win all their remaining games and at the same time, hoping to see Masters Security losing all of their remaining games.

Wizards’ maximum points are 32 while Masters Security’ maximum points are 42 and they are just looking for six points to remain in the Super League.

Blantyre United and Chitipa United have already been relegated to the premier divisions.