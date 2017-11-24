Universities told to consider ECD

Universities in the country have been urged to introduce programs on Early Childhood Development (ECD).

The call was made by National Coordinator of ECD in the Ministry of Gender Francis Chalamanda during ECD conference in Mangochi district.

Chalamanda said it is only one university in the country which is Malawi Assemblies of God University (MAGU) that has a complete programme on ECD.

The country’s ECD coordinator said most colleges including Chancellor College only teaches ECD as a topic not something broad.

Chalamanda said universities can introduce full package programmes about ECD that can help to maximise expertise among people who are working in the cycle (ECD).

This year’s ECD week was launched on Monday in Blantyre by Minister of Gender Dr Jean Kalirani.