Bullets bus finally in Malawi

Just minutes after losing to Moyale Barracks in the Fisd Challenge Cup semifinals on Sunday, Nyasa Big Bullets fans found solace when the much awaited Marcopolo team bus arrived in the country from South Africa.

The bus arrived at Mwanza border at exactly five o’clock and it was welcomed by thousands of supporters, as they danced around while praising sponsors Nyasa Manufacturing Company Limited.

On Tuesday, interim chairman Noel Lipipa and supporters chairman Stone Mwamadi, General Secretary for the supporters Mabvuto Chiwambo, Isaac Osman and Chingeni Gumbala left the country for the rainbow nation to collect the machine.

The purchase of the bus is one of the promises that have been fulfilled by NMC after officially taking over the club from supporters.

Apart from the bus, NMC will build a club house and a stadium and will list the club on Malawi Stock Exchange within the next five years, with at least 30 percent of the shares being offered to any interested supporter, investor or the general public.