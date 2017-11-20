Devotion: Our affection on things above

Col 3:1-3 If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God. Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth. For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God.

The scripture above shows us that as Believers our mind and love should be on the things above. On the heavenly things and not on the things on earth.

The sure way of knowing where your affection is, is through checking where you spend much of your resources.

Where you spend much your money and resources is where your affection is. Invest your money in the Kingdom as a way of showing Him your affection. Mat 6:21 “For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.”

Time is a resource too and your time allocation to the things of God would entail how much affection you have for the Lord.

Dont give God the worst of time when you have watched Tv enough and you are too tired to pray. Give Him prime time. He deserve it and He needs it to fellowship with his children at their prime time.

Even in other things we do, we need to show Him our affection. Always priortise him in everything. Show Him your love.

Give him the best of everything. Num 18:12 All the best of the oil, and all the best of the wine, and of the wheat, the firstfruits of them which they shall offer unto the LORD, them have I given thee.

He showed us that he has affection for us even when we were sinners. He demonstrated His love by giving us His best and only begotten son Jesus. Joh 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

We also ought to return the same love and affection by minding things of the Kingdom.

Confession: I am mindful of things above and not only on things below. I will also use my money, time and other resources to show my affection on my Master. In Jesus Name.Amen +265888326247