It’s an army affair: Bullets ousted

There couldn’t be a more fitting Christmas gift for Moyale Barracks than two successive victories over Blantyre based giants in the 2017 Fisd Challenge Cup.

After knocking out Be Forward Wanderers in the round of 16 of the cup, the Mzuzu based Soldiers repeated the feat as they ousted Bullets in the shootout to book a final place against fellow military outfit Kamuzu Barracks.

The Soldiers meant business from the word go as they took the lead before the half hour mark through Khuda Muyaba who rose up high in the sky to head past Rabson Chiyenda in goals for Bullets.

The visitors were under siege, losing possession in the middle of the park, and were twice saved by the grace when Zondiwe Munthali and Muyaba directed their efforts straight at the woodwork.

Bullets’ closest chance fell through to Collen Nkhulambe whose weaker shot was easily saved by MacDonald Harawa in unbelievable circumstances.

However, the Soldiers got their opener on 19th minute when Clifford Fukizi delivered a masterclass cross into the box which found Muyaba unmarked to release a bullet header which was just too much for Chiyenda to handle, 1-0.

At the other end, Msowoya raced through Moyale Barracks’ defence to set through Nkhulambe who blasted his effort wide off the goal mouth, it was 1-nil at half time.

Come second half, Bullets took only 8 minutes to level the scoreline in a dramatic fashion.

The visitors’ defense was caught napping, allowing Msowoya to release a thunderbolt which was saved by Harawa but landed in the path of Nkhulambe who made no mistake but to put the ball into the net, 1-1.

Tempos were flying high and Bullets were forced to make a double substitution when Msowoya limped off and was replaced by Bright Munthali while Nkhulambe paved the way for Muhammad Sulumba.

With ten minutes to play, late drama saw Bullets snatching a lead in a controversial way.

Boy Boy Chima was judged to have brought down Sulumba inside the penalty box, leaving referee Duncain Lengani with no choice but to point straight to the spot from which Fischer Kondowe stepped in and smartly converted to send the stadium into a frenzy.

However, just when everybody thought the game was done and dusted in favor of Bullets, Muyaba stabbed the hearts of the red army with a clinical finish.

A header by Munthali hit the upright and directly fell straight into the path of Muyaba who smashed home from close range to take the game into the shootout.

It was during the shootout where the Soldiers triumphed when Kangunje’s penalty was well saved by Harawa to send the Mzuzu based side into the final where they will play fellow military outfit, Kamuzu Barracks.