Fisd Challenge Cup semifinals roll into action

After enthralling quarterfinal matches a fortnight ago, the Fisd Challenge Cup is set to continue this weekend with two exciting semifinal fixtures lined up for Saturday, November 17 and Sunday, November 18 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

With the sponsors dressing the four semifinalists on Friday afternoon, it’s now time for the teams to battle it out for a place in the final which will be played on 2 December 2017.

On Saturday, last year’s runners up Kamuzu Barracks will play host to Masters Security in a mouthwatering clash. Both teams recorded victories in their Super League encounters and this encounter is likely to ignite the rivalry which has been there ever since Masters Security joined the top flight football earlier this season.

To reach this far, KB got the better of Azam Tigers by recording a 2-1 victory while Masters Security were 1-nil winners over Dedza Soccer Saints.

On Sunday, Nyasa Big Bullets will play host to Moyale Barracks for the third time this season. The two teams have played each other in league encounters, with each side winning once.

However, the last time Moyale Barracks defeated Bullets in a cup match was in 2008 during the then Standard Bank Cup but since then, the Blantyre based have enjoyed a good run of results over the Mzuzu based Soldiers.

But the Lions of Kaning’ina have vowed to break their semifinal jinx by booting out Malawi’ most successful club.

After beating Be Forward Wanderers in their first Fisd Cup game, the Soldiers are very optimistic of recording a victory over Bullets.

The recent meeting between the two sides was in a league match where Bullets won 1-nil.

This year’s winner will walk away with a trophy and K15 million in prize money.