Two brothers behind bars over Indian hemp

Police in Ntchisi have arrested two brothers for cultivating and being found in possession of Indian hemp.

Police have identified the suspects as Esau Banda, 20, and Samuel Banda, 21, of Ching’amba Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chilooko in Ntchisi district.

Confirming on this, Ntchisi Police Station Public Relations Officer Gladson M’bumpha said the two were arrested on Friday at Ching’amba Village in the district.

M’bumpha explained that police on November 15 received a tip from well-wishers that Banda and his brother had cultivated Indian hemp in their gardens.

“Following a tip off, criminal investigations officers went to Ching’amba Village in Malomo area and upon arrival at the village the second suspect Esau Banda was arrested who led the criminal investigations officers to his garden,” he said.

Having reached the garden, the officers started uprooting the Indian hemp and while in the process the first accused Samuel Banda came and was immediately arrested for the offences of cultivating and being found in possession of Indian hemp.

Over 1,700 plants of Indian hemp were uprooted and 2 kilograms of loose Indian hemp was found wrapped in the house of the two.

Meanwhile, the two suspects are expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of cultivating and being found in possession of Indian hemp.