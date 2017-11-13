Dismal Chitipa United slump closer to relegation

Chitipa United are on the brink of being relegated after the TNM Super League’s bottom club slumped to a 4-2 defeat against Kamuzu Barracks on Monday afternoon at Civo Stadium.

Kondwani Mwalweni’s side were condemned to their 18th league defeat by second half strikes from Kelvin Hanganda, Zinjani Yona and Diouf Simaone.

The defeat comes barely 24 hours after losing 3-0 to Silver Strikers on Sunday and completely dash Chitipa’s hopes of surviving the chop with less than three games to play.

The Northern Region side took a 2-1 half time lead through Enock Alfred and Ndaona Kapira but the 2016 league champions came back stronger in second half as they scored three goals to send the visitors to an early grave.

The latest defeat leaves them 9 points adrift of safety with less than three games to play.

Their maximum points are 25 and chances of them surviving the drop looks minimal with Red Lions, Premier Bet Wizards and Blantyre United all fighting for safety.

In another Super League game, Moyale Barracks and Mafco played to a 1-all draw at Mzuzu Stadium.

The result sees Mafco maintaining their 4th position with 42 points from 25 games while Moyale Barracks are 7th with 36 points from 38 points.