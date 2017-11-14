Devotion: Be strong in faith

Romans 4:19-21 “And not being weak in faith, he did not consider his own body, already dead (since he was about a hundred years old), and the deadness of Sarah’s womb.

He did not waver at the promise of God through unbelief, but was strengthened in faith, giving glory to God, and being fully convinced that what He had promised He was also able to perform.”

Weak Faith would consider the physical signs. Abraham refused to be weak in faith and did not consider his own body, already dead (since he was about a hundred years old), and the deadness of Sarah’s womb.

Instead he strengthened his faith and did not waver at the promise of God through unbelief. He still stuck to the Word of God.

You cannot receive spiritual things by observing physical signs. We receive spiritual things by using spiritual. Word of God is spiritual and builds our Faith.

Actually your natural man may look at spiritual things as foolish. For example it was naturally foolish for Abraham to expect a baby when he was 100 years old.

But he believed the Word and despised the foolishness of physical signs.1 Corinthians 2:14 “But the natural man does not receive the things of the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him; nor can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.”

The physical is temporary. Stick to the unseen Word of God that will strengthen your faith for exploits.2 Corinthians 4:18 “while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal.”

If you stick to physical you weaken your faith.

Confession

I stick to the Word and am still strong in my faith. In Jesus name. Amen