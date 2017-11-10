Mutharika says he is fixing a ‘broken economy’

President Peter Mutharika says his regime still focuses on one thing and that is working on the broken economy.

He was speaking in Parliament today.

The Malawi leader cited the declining inflation rate from 24$ to 8.4% as of now as one of the indicators government is working tirelessly to fix things.

“Interest rates have dramatically fallen and our lending rate also declined to 18% by July 2017. Our exchange rate has been stable for over two years,” said Mutharika in his speech.

He added that in the meantime, preliminary forecast for 2017, economic growth rate is likely to be higher than the 5.5% as initially estimated which could be the highest in the SADC region.

“We are now set to rise above economic stability. We are set for economic growth,” he said.

The President also touched on issues such as the ongoing power outages, food security and democracy and accountability.